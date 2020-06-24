Waukegan Shooting Being Investigated, State Releases Return to School Guidelines
Shooting Investigation in Waukegan
Vander Tuuk 6-24-20
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Authorities say the incident took place on Monday afternoon in the 1-thousand block of Ash Street. A person identified as a North Chicago man in his 30’s was sitting in a vehicle when shots rang out. He suffered a minor injury to his arm and was treated and released. The passenger in the vehicle, a Waukegan woman in her 20’s was not hit with gunfire. The motive for the shooting has not been determined, but police believe it was a targeted attack. No arrests have been announced, and the investigation is ongoing.
Coronavirus Tuesday Update
Vander Tuuk 6-24-20
(Chicago, IL) The state of Illinois saw a slight uptick in Coronavirus cases and deaths on Monday. The state announced 601 new cases of the disease, along with 38 fatalities, including four in Lake County. The state’s death toll now stands at 6,707, while Lake County increased to 405. The overall and Lake County positive infection rates continued their steady decreases, while the rolling 7-day rate fell to 2.4%. Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients did tick up slightly, but both levels remain near recorded lows.
State Announces Return to School Guidelines
Vander Tuuk 6-24-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois officials have announced guidelines for students to return to schools this fall. Governor JB Pritzker says under Phase 4 of the state’s “Restore Illinois” plan, schools are allowed to open, and stated that in-person instruction is critical. How schools return is another story. Officials with the Illinois State Board of Education say they are looking to provide in-person education to as many people as possible, but believe that various districts will proceed with some form of blended schooling that includes both in-person instruction and e-learning. Most school districts say they will have to look through the 60-pages of guidelines from the state…before they make any final decisions.
Waukegan Testing Site Accepting Anyone, No Requirements
Vander Tuuk 6-24-20
(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan officials have announced that a state run Coronavirus testing site will now allow anyone to be tested. Mayor Sam Cunningham says pulling earlier restrictions will allow anyone to get answers, especially with the city’s high concentration of what’s considered “essential workers.” Waukegan makes up just under 28% of Lake County’s Coronavirus cases. The testing location is in the downtown area in the 100 block of Water Street, and is open daily from 8 AM to 4 PM, or until 750 total tests have been administered for the day.