Waukegan Police Shooting Victim Speaks, Governor Shuts Down More Youth Sports
Woman Injured in Waukegan Police Shooting Says Cops Let Boyfriend Die
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 10-28-20
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) A woman injured in a Waukegan police involved shooting says she begged officers to help her boyfriend, who was also shot and eventually died. Tafara Williams and Marcellis Stinnette were shot last Tuesday while in a car that had previously driven away from one other officer. The officer who opened fire said he did so when the vehicle started to back up in his direction. That officer was fired on Friday, though he still hasn’t been named. The Illinois State Police and FBI are investigating the case. Body cam footage is expected to be released soon, though no exact date has been given.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 10-28-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced 4-thousand new positive Coronavirus tests on Tuesday, along with 46 related deaths. Of those, 195 new positives were from Lake County, who recorded no new fatalities. Statewide, covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use increased again. Locally, Region 9 (which includes Lake and McHenry County) saw Covid-linked hospital admissions increase to 15, while ICU numbers went down, showing 49% capacity. Positivity increased, and stayed above 8% for the 2nd straight day at 8.4%. Lake County increased to 7%, while McHenry County fell to 12.1%.
Governor Shuts Down Basketball, Wrestling For High School
Vander Tuuk 10-28-20
(Chicago, IL) Governor JB Pritzker has shut down more youth sports in the wake of increased coronavirus numbers. The Governor released new guidelines on Tuesday, essentially putting basketball and wrestling on hold for the time being. Basketball, which was originally classified as a medium risk sport, has now been moved to high risk with football, hockey and others. The risk assessment not only goes for high school but youth travel and recreational leagues as well. Other states around Illinois have continued youth sports, with some restrictions in place, and a recent study by the University of Wisconsin-Madison showed that Wisconsin High School sports have not led to any kind of significant increase in the transmission of the disease.
Fugitive From Justice Caught in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 10-28-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Grayslake man is behind bars, after being arrested on a warrant out of Wisconsin. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say LaShawn McBride was arrested on October 22nd in Gages Lake after a call about a possible drug offense. Officials learned the 34-year-old was wanted on an active warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for violating probation. McBride was also hit with resisting arrest, and is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 500-thousand-dollar bond. According to court records, he has an extradition hearing on October 30th.
Crimestoppers Subject Sought
Vander Tuuk 10-28-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Wayne Young is wanted on a 30-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s described as a 38-year-old white male, about 5’11”, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with more information on Young or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.