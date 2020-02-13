Waukegan Police Release Video From 2019 Shooting As Civil Suits Are Filed
Waukegan Police Release Video of 2019 Police Involved Shooting
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan have released three videos that show an officer involved shooting that is now the subject of two civil lawsuits. Asuncion Gomez-Guerrero was shot and killed in February of 2019, after steering his vehicle in the direction of Waukegan Police Officer Rolando Villafuerte. Illinois State Police performed an investigation, and the Lake County State’s Attorney used those findings to clear the officer of any wrongdoing last August. The family of Gomez-Guerrero, and his girlfriend, who was in the vehicle, but unhurt, have both filed suit, claiming the officer used excessive force, and that the victim posed no threat.
Deerfield Hit and Run Update: Suspect Car Located
(Deerfield, IL) Police in Deerfield say they have found the vehicle believed to have been involved in the hit and run of a 12-year-old boy. The non-verbal autistic child was struck last week Friday after leaving his house unnoticed…he is currently hospitalized with critical injuries, though his family says he is showing signs of improvement. A “person of interest” was also being interviewed by police, though no further details have been provided. Officials say the case remains under investigation.
Medline To Test Equipment Designed to Reduce EtO Emissions
(Waukegan, IL) Medline has installed new equipment, designed to reduce ethylene oxide emissions, and renew their sterilization processes. The Waukegan company stopped sterilizing medical equipment back in mid-December, because the new equipment had not been fully installed. For the company to begin operating once again, the new equipment must be tested, and given approval from the Illinois EPA…a process that could take several weeks. Ethylene oxide is considered a potential cancer causing chemical.