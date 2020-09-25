Waukegan Police Release Update on Double Fatal Shooting
Update on Double Fatal Shooting in Waukegan
Vander Tuuk 9-25-20
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan have released more information on a shooting that left two people dead this week. Investigators say brothers Christian and Jimy Tenorio, for reasons unknown, specifically went Tuesday morning to the 100 Block of Frolic Avenue. It was there they attempted to break into a home while armed, and encountered a female renter who screamed for help. A male who rents the basement came upstairs with a gun, confronted the brothers and shot Christian. As Jimy attempted to pull the shot subject out of the home, the male retrieved another gun, and the pair exchanged gunfire. The incident left the 34 and 36-year-old brothers dead. The two renters, nor a 3rd who wasn’t home during the incident, don’t know why the siblings targeted the house. The investigation is ongoing.
DCFS Employee Pleads Not Guilty to AJ Freund Connection
Vander Tuuk 9-25-20
(Woodstock, IL) A former DCFS employee has pleaded not guilty in connection with his alleged role in the murder of a young boy in a neighboring county. Carlos Acosta, who is also a McHenry County Board member, is facing felony charges of reckless conduct and endangering the life or health of a child. Acosta, along with his DCFS supervisor Andrew Polovin were each accused of investigating, and essentially ignoring numerous abuse claims against the parents of AJ Freund, who was killed in Crystal Lake in April of 2019. Freund’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham is serving a 35-year prison term for the boys murder, while his father, Andrew Freund Sr. is serving 30-years for involuntary manslaughter and other charges.
Update: Waukegan Fatal Traffic Crash ID
Vander Tuuk 9-23-20
(Waukegan, IL) A man who died earlier this week in a Waukegan traffic incident has been identified. Officials were called on Monday evening to the intersection of Jackson Street and Keith Avenue for a crash between a car and a motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle, now identified as 36-year-old Francisco Quiroz Jr. of Waukegan, died the same day from multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the car, a Waukegan male in his 70’s stayed on scene, and was said to be cooperative. Authorities say the speed of the motorcycle appeared to have been the major contributing factor in the incident.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 9-25-20
(Chicago, IL) A daily testing increase of over 15-thousand, led to an increase in Illinois Coronavirus numbers. State health officials announced 2,257 new positive tests and 30 related fatalities…91 of those positive tests were in Lake County, along with one death. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU saw a large jump, but mainly in the West suburban and Champaign hospital regions. The statewide rolling 7-day positive infection rate remained 3.5%, while the Region 9 rate (which includes Lake and McHenry County) bumped up slightly to 5.2%.
Officials Begin Mailing 1.8M Mail-In Ballots to Voters
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 9-25-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Ballots have started going out in Illinois for what appears to be the wildly popular option of voting by mail in the Nov. 3 election. Officials started mailing ballots Thursday to what the Illinois State Board of Elections says is a record 1.82 million applicants thus far. In-person early voting also began Thursday in much of the state, including Lake County where long lines met residents at the Lake County Courthouse.