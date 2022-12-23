Waukegan Police Release Information on Four Armed Carjackings

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan say they are investigating multiple vehicular hijackings that took place this week. The first incident took place during the late night hours of Tuesday. Three others took place on Wednesday evening around 6:15 and 6:30 and Wednesday night around 11 o’clock. A handgun was displayed in each incident, and all of the carjacking incidents appeared to fit the same pattern. Other similar situations have been recently reported in Gurnee and Lindenhurst, but it’s unclear if they are connected to the Waukegan crimes. Authorities say they are looking for multiple male subjects.The investigation is considered open and active.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-22-22)