Waukegan Police Looking Into Mass Vandalism at Jewish Cemetery

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking for the person or persons responsible for vandalizing a cemetery. Authorities say they were called around 8 o’clock on Monday morning to the Congregation Am Echod Jewish Cemetery in the 3-thousand-block of Grand Avenue. Officials say 16 large headstones had been defaced with large red spray-painted swastikas, while 23 others had been defaced with red spray-painted graffiti that was said to be non-specific. Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor called the vandalism a “despicable act.” Police are continuing their investigation and asking anyone with information on the crime to contact them.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-14-22)