Waukegan Police Looking Into Hit and Run That Killed Zion Woman
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking into a fatal hit and run incident. Authorities say on Wednesday evening, a female was struck by a vehicle in the area of Sheridan Road and Greenwood Avenue. The unidentified woman, said to be from Zion, was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead of her injuries. The suspect vehicle, believed to be a dark colored SUV, fled the scene and has not been located. The incident remains under investigation by the Waukegan Police Department’s Traffic Division and Criminal Investigation’s Division.
Waukegan Man Convicted of June 2017 Murder
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is facing prison time, after being convicted of a murder nearly three years ago. A Lake County jury took just about an hour to return a guilty verdict against Farid Rakin. Rakin was accused of shooting 24-year-old Ciera Davis multiple times outside of a house party in June of 2017. The 51-year-old’s defense argued unsuccessfully that the shooting was in self-defense. Rakin now faces up to life in prison…his sentencing has been set for early April.
Chicago Man Arrested in Lincolnshire Burglary
(Lincolnshire, IL) Police in Lincolnshire have announced the arrest of a Chicago man. Officials say Moris Polis is facing charges of residential burglary and theft stemming from an incident late last year. Police say Polis broke into a home on December 21st, and stole some 50-thousand-dollars worth of jewelry. While the 58-year-old was identified and taken into custody, authorities say the stolen jewelry has not been recovered. Polis is currently free on bond, and due back in court on February 19th.
More Affected by Beach Park Ammonia Leak Than Thought
(Beach Park, IL) More people were affected by a Beach Park ammonia leak than originally thought. The leak, which took place last April, spread a cloud of toxic fog over an area a mile wide. An original incident report said some 41 people were affected by the anhydrous ammonia, including several first responders. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number was over double that, at 83 people affected. The incident did not lead to any criminal charges, but has led to at least one civil lawsuit, with more expected.
Winthrop Harbor Man Gets Jail, Probation in Animal Cruelty Case
(Waukegan, IL) A Winthrop Harbor man avoided prison time, after being found guilty of torturing an animal. Robert Ehrhardt was originally charged after sending videos to a woman, showing him choking and threatening a puppy. The woman was said to reject Ehrhardt’s romantic advancements before the videos were sent. A Lake County Judge sentenced the 58-year-old to 6 months in jail, 10 months of work release, and two and a half years of probation. He was also ordered to pay fines, perform community service, and attend classes for drug and alcohol treatment, as well as anger management.
Zion Police Investigate “Suspicious Incident”
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious incident.” On Wednesday morning, a student at the Central Middle School was allegedly approached by a vehicle whose driver attempted to engage the student in conversation several times. The driver the reportedly made a sexual gesture toward the student before driving away. The subject was described as an African-American male in his early to mid 20’s with a thin build and short afro. The suspect vehicle was described as a light colored 4-door Toyota Camry with a dented driver’s side door. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to call Zion Police.