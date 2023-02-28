102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Waukegan Police Investigating Crash that Left Sheriff’s Deputy Injured

Share
Waukegan Police Investigating Crash that Left Sheriff’s Deputy Injured
(Via Lake County Sheriff's Office)

(Waukegan, IL)  Police in Waukegan are investigating after a crash that left a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy injured. The situation started Sunday night with a battery call in the Beach Park area. Two Sheriff’s Deputies responded when the victim of the alleged battery followed the suspect who had fled the scene in a vehicle. The Deputies attempted to catch up to the suspect and were at the intersection of Lewis Avenue and Edgewood Road, when a pickup on Edgewood blew a stop sign and was struck by one of the southbound squad cars. A female Deputy was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The 59-year-old driver of the pickup was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash…but at this point there have been no charges filed.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-27-23)

Recent Posts