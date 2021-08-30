Waukegan Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Seriously Injured

(Waukegan, IL) A shooting in Waukegan is under investigation. On Sunday morning around 6:45, officers were dispatched to Lewis Avenue and Lydia Street, and found a male subject who had been shot, lying on the sidewalk. The victim, who has only been described as an adult teen male, was rushed to the hospital where he remains in serious condition. No arrest has been announced in the case, nor has a motive been released. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to call Waukegan Police.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-30-21)