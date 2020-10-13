Waukegan Police Arrest Chicago Man in “Road Rage” Murder
Mugshot Provided by Waukegan Police
Waukegan Murder and Arrest
Vander Tuuk 10-13-20
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan have announced a homicide, and subsequent arrest. On Friday, just before midnight, police were called to the area of 8th and Jackson for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30’s with a gunshot wound, who later died at the hospital. An investigation led officials to arrest Sheldon Brown of Chicago. Investigators believe Brown’s vehicle was rear ended accidentally by the victim, and that the shots were fired as a result of road rage. The 33-year-old now faces first-degree murder charges, and is being held on a 3-million-dollar bond.
Coronavirus Illinois/Lake County
Vander Tuuk 10-13-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced 2,742 new positive Coronavirus tests on Monday, along with 13 deaths. Of those, 85 of the positives came from Lake County, with no fatalities. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use fell for the 2nd straight day. Locally, Region 9 (which includes Lake and McHenry County), saw ICU use at 49%, an 8% drop from Sunday. The area’s overall positivity increased to 5.9%, but is being skewed by McHenry County’s 8.7% rate, compared to Lake County’s 5%.
Gas Prices Illinois/Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 10-13-20
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices in Illinois and Wisconsin continue to hold on either side of the national average, which has remained relatively steady. According to AAA, the price for a gallon of gas in the United States still sits at $2.18. In Illinois, that average is higher at around $2.28, while Lake County comes in at a lower $2.12 average. In Wisconsin, the average gas price has dropped below 2-dollars at $1.97, which is the same average price as Kenosha County. AAA says the ongoing pandemic has kept demand for gas low…and low enough to even out a busy hurricane season that would usually push prices much higher.
Southwest Airlines to Expand into O’Hare
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 10-13-20
(Chicago, IL) Southwest Airlines is taking aim at competitors at the state’s biggest airport. Southwest said Monday that it will expand next year by adding flights out of O’Hare Airport. With the move, Southwest will attempt go head-to-head against United and American, which are both much bigger by revenue. But Southwest has some strengths too, including a better balance sheet with less debt than its rivals, and less reliance on business travel, which has been especially hard hit during the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, Southwest flies mainly out of Midway, and also has flights out of Milwaukee.