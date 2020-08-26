Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed, One Suspect Caught
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan say one person has been taken into custody in connection with a weekend homicide. 32-year-old Achley Cruz-Oquendo was wanted on an obstruction of justice warrant for a Saturday incident that led to the death of Annie Nunnally. Authorities say the 63-year-old North Chicago woman was trying to break up a verbal altercation between two men at a party when she was shot. Police believe Damar McDonald was the shooter. He is currently wanted on a 3-million-dollar warrant for first-degree murder. The 32-year-old is still on the loose, and is considered armed and dangerous.
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases saw a small increase on Tuesday, as tests once again resumed an upward trend. The state announced 1,680 new cases of the illness, against nearly 41-thousand tests for a daily infection rate of 4.1%. Twenty-nine new related fatalities were also announced, the highest amount since August 5th. Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use were both up slightly. Illinois also announced that it is expanding mask rules for indoor dining. The rule requires face coverings to be worn during every single interaction with servers or other restaurant workers. That includes while servers are taking orders or bringing a bill. The requirement goes into effect Wednesday (today).
(Chicago, IL) Lake County saw an increase in Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, and it’s highest single day death toll since June. The Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show 90 new confirmed cases in the county, and 4 related fatalities, bringing Lake County’s death toll to 459 since the pandemic began. ICU use in the Northeast hospital region bumped up by 2% points, while the Northwest hospital region bumped up by 1% to 52 and 49% respectively. Both of those hospital regions contain parts of Lake County.
(Highland Park, IL) Police have announced the arrest of a Waukegan man, for alleged attempts at luring children. Authorities say the incidents happened on August 18th and 19th in Highwood and Highland Park and involved interactions with two young girls. An investigation led to the identification and arrest of Mazher Syed. The 42-year-old is charged with several counts of felony child luring. Bond was set at 100-thousand-dollars, and no future court dates have been announced.
(Lake Forest, IL) A former Lake Forest city manager has had a corruption charge dismissed, after meeting terms of a plea deal. Robert Kiely was originally charged in 2019 with a felony official misconduct charge for reportedly approving a lobbying contract that exceeded his mandate as city manager. The charge was then reduced to a misdemeanor as part of ongoing plea negotiations. Kiely was then said to complete community service, write an apology and pay a fine…which, according to prosecutors, completed the deal. The charge was officially dismissed this week.