Waukegan Murder Suspect Turns Self In, North Chicago Murder Investigated
Mugshot via Waukegan Police Department
North Chicago Homicide Being Investigated
Vander Tuuk 9-8-20
(North Chicago, IL) A North Chicago homicide is being investigated. Officials with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force say the incident took place on Sunday night around 7:15 in the 2-thousand block of Greenfield Avenue. Police arrived to find an 18-year-old male shot dead in the roadway. A 77-year-old woman that was gardening nearby was also hit with a bullet in the leg. The early investigation shows that someone drove up to the scene, exited a vehicle, fired several bullets, then fled in the same vehicle. No identities have been released, and no arrests have been announced.
Gurnee Shooting, No Injuries
Vander Tuuk 9-8-20
(Gurnee, IL) A shooting near the Gurnee Mills Mall left no one hurt. The incident took place on Monday afternoon near the east Grand Avenue entrance to the mall, when someone in a vehicle reportedly fired shots at another vehicle before fleeing. No one in the 2nd car was injured. The offending vehicle was described as dark in color, though there was no description given of a possible suspect. The shooting drew a large police presence to the area, and shut down a portion of Grand Avenue for a time. Officials do not believe the incident was related to a number of small fights that broke out near the western Grand Avenue entrance to the mall on Friday night.
Murder Suspect Turns Self In
Vander Tuuk 9-8-20
(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted in a Waukegan murder has turned himself in. Waukegan Police say Damar McDonald turned himself in on Sunday. He is the accused trigger man in the August 22nd shooting death of Annie Nunnally. The 63-year-old North Chicago woman was said to be trying to break up a fight at a Waukegan party when she was killed. McDonald now faces one count of first-degree murder…according to his jail inmate form, he also faces a drug charge. His bond has been set at 3-million-dollars.
Antioch Bomb Threat Investigated
Vander Tuuk 9-8-20
(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch evacuated a store after a bomb threat was made. The Wal-Mart store on Route 173 was the target of the Monday evening threat, and a thorough search of the building and surrounding area found no explosive devices. Antioch Police said in a Facebook post that while nothing suspicious was found, they are still investigating, and plan to hold the person who made the threat accountable.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 9-8-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois announced 1,381 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday, with 8 related deaths. Of those, 58 confirmed cases were in Lake County, with no new fatalities. Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use were down from Sunday’s numbers. While Lake County was announced as being in a warning level for the virus over the long weekend, ICU capacity in the Northeast suburban hospital region stood at 39%, it’s lowest level in several weeks. The Northwest suburban hospital region stood at 45%. Both of those regions contain portions of Lake County.
Nursing Home Coronavirus
Vander Tuuk 9-8-20
(Waukegan, IL) While Lake County saw an increase in deaths over the past week, nursing home stats remain similar. While long term care facilities in the area continue to make up a small amount of confirmed Covid-19 cases, those same facilities continue to make up 69% of the County death toll. Statewide, deaths remain just below 55%, a number that hasn’t changed much over the last two months.
Illinois Mail in Ballot Requests Pass 1 Million and Counting
Associated Press 9-8-20
CHICAGO (AP) — More than 1 million Illinoisans have applied to vote by mail for the November election. That’s roughly triple the number of the last presidential election in 2016. The record number during the coronavirus pandemic has left election officials scrambling to adjust, with some hiring more staff. Some voters are also worried about the process with reports of mail delays and drop boxes not available in all parts of the state. Meanwhile, a partisan battle over the practice is making its way through the courts just weeks before the first ballots are scheduled to go out.
Illinois Addiction Programs Get $36 Million Federal Grant
Associated Press 9-8-20
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois officials plan to use a $36 million federal grant focused on opioid addiction, to support treatment through hospitals, health centers and community programs. The money was awarded by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The Illinois Department of Human Services said it will also be used for programs focused on prevention and overdose response, along with expanding treatment options for abuse of meth and cocaine.