Waukegan Murder Investigation Underway, Ruse Burglary Warning in Lake County

Waukegan Murder Investigation
Vander Tuuk 6-15-21
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating, after a weekend homicide. Officials were called early Sunday morning to the 1600 block of 11th Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had hit a building, and the driver of that vehicle, now identified as 34-year-old Tyron Patrick of Waukegan, dead of gunshot wounds. No motive has been established in Patrick’s killing and no arrests have been announced. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact Waukegan Police.
Man Gets Prison in Death of Girlfriend
Vander Tuuk 6-15-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Gurnee man is on his way to prison, after the accidental death of his girlfriend. Prosecutors say Isaiah Cole and 21-year-old A’Meyah Brewton were posing for pictures with a gun in September of 2020 when the gun went off, killing Brewton. Cole has since pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and an additional drug charge that came as part of the investigation into the shooting. The 20-year-old was hit with 4 years behind bars, with nearly 200 days of time already served, plus probation.
Scooter Driver Dies of Injuries Sustained in Crash, Identified
Vander Tuuk 6-15-21
(Lake Zurich, IL) A Lake Zurich man that suffered serious injuries in a crash last week, has died of those injuries. Police say the man, identified as John Welbourn, was on a scooter last Thursday evening when a van collided with him near Route 22 and Buesching Road. The 63-year-old was ejected from the scooter and was not wearing a helmet when the incident occurred…he was later pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The crash remains under investigation by Lake Zurich Police and the Major Crash Assistance Team
Ruse Burglaries Rising in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 6-15-21
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials are warning residents of an increase in ruse burglaries. Ruse burglaries are where someone lures a homeowner outside of their home, and while they are distracted, someone else enters the home and steals things. The criminals often pose as contractors, government officials, landscapers and more…they also often target seniors citizens. Sheriff’s officials say never to let anyone in your home without a pre-scheduled appointment, ask for identification, and to keep an eye on elderly neighbors. Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of this type of crime is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.
Six Flags Fight Broken Up By Gurnee Police, Lake County Sheriff’s Officials
Vander Tuuk 6-15-21
(Gurnee, IL) Several people were taken into custody after a fight at Six Flags Great America. Officers at the Gurnee theme park reported to the fight on Sunday evening, and called in Lake County Sheriff’s officials because of the number of participants. The disturbance was eventually broken up, and police say several of the participants were taken into custody…though at this point it’s unclear if any charges were filed, or what sparked the incident. No one was injured.
Lake Zurich Fire Causes Significant Damage to Home
Vander Tuuk 6-15-21
(Lake Zurich, IL) A fire in Lake Zurich severely damaged a home. The blaze was called in late on Monday morning in the 100 block of Miller Road. When crews arrived they found significant smoke and flames coming from the basement of the home. When all was said and done, nearly 600-thousand-dollars in total damage was done to the structure and its contents. Two firefighters were also briefly hospitalized for precautionary evaluations. The flames appear to have started under a deck, but the cause of it remains under investigation.