Waukegan Man Shot by Chicago Police ID’ed and Charged

(Chicago, IL) A Lake County man is due in a Chicago courtroom today, after he was shot by police this week. Donald Patrick is accused of using a fire escape to access a room where police were undergoing SWAT training. The Waukegan man is then accused of taking two guns that were loaded with non-lethal rounds, and pointing them at officers…one then shot the 47-year-old, leaving him with non-life-threatening wounds. An officer also suffered a minor injury, though it was not gunshot related. Patrick now faces five counts of aggravated assault to an officer, and three counts of burglary. Bond is unknown at this time.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-28-22)