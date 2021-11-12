Waukegan Man Nabs Several New Charges in Abuse Cases

(Waukegan, IL) More charges have been filed against a former Waukegan bus driver, after another accuser came forward. Lake County State’s Attorney’s officials say Richard Villanueva was originally charged back in August, after a woman came out and said the now 57-year-old had abused her several years earlier. Villanueva now faces a total of 14 charges including varying counts of sexual assault and abuse of minors. He’s currently in the Lake County Jail on a 750-thousand-dollar bond, and is due back in court in early December.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-12-21)