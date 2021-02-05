Lake Villa Murder-Suicide Being Investigated, Waukegan Man Indicted in Beach Park Double Murder
Murder-Suicide Being Investigated in Lake Villa
(Lake Villa, IL) A young girl is dead, as is a Lake Villa man in an apparent murder-suicide. Lake County Major Crimes Task Force officials say Lake Villa Police responded to a home Thursday afternoon for a well-being check, after a 9-year-old girl was reported absent from school. When officers arrived, they found the 9-year-old, and her 36-year-old father deceased. Officials say the girl’s parents were separated, but had shared custody. The identities of the deceased have not been released, and autopsies are pending…but officials say based on a preliminary investigation it appears the father took the girl’s life, before taking his own.
Prosecutors Will Seek Life for Beach Park Murder Suspect
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man accused of a double murder in Beach Park has been officially indicted. Timothy Triplett Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Carlos Rodas Perez, and his wife Mercedes back on December 8th inside the garage of their home. Triplett is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the shootings and is currently being held on a 5-million-dollar bond. Prosecutors have said the suspect and victims had no known connection to each other…and that if the 34-year-old is found guilty, they will seek life in prison.
Covid-19 Lake County Update
(Waukegan, IL) Overall Coronavirus numbers continue to fall across the Lake and McHenry County area. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that positivity in Region 9 currently stands at 6.1%, the lowest number since October 10th. Covid-linked hospital admissions haven’t increased since January 18th, and have fallen for 15 straight days. Statewide Covid-linked hospital use is at its lowest since October 20th, while Coronavirus patients in the ICU are at their lowest since October 22nd. Lake County added 175 new confirmed and probable cases on Thursday, with 3 related fatalities.
Illinois and Lake County Covid Vaccine Update
(Waukegan, IL) Illinois health officials say over 62 thousand new Covid-19 vaccinations were administered over the last 24 hours. Health officials also say their vaccination information portal added 80 new locations on Thursday. Overall, the state has administered about 54 percent of what it currently has on hand…but only 36% of what was allotted for long term care residents, who have accounted for half of the state’s Covid-19 death toll. Just over 2% of the state’s population have received both doses to make them fully vaccinated. In Lake County, just over 1.5% of the population has received both doses.
Global Consulting Firm to Settle Opioid Case, Illinois Gets Chunk of Money
(Chicago, IL) The global business consulting firm McKinsey & Co. has agreed to pay nearly $600 million for its role in the opioid crisis. In a deal announced Thursday with attorneys general for most states, including Illinois, the company agreed to release documents showing communications with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and three other companies that have been in the opioid business. The settlement is novel because McKinsey did not make or sell the powerful painkillers but rather advised companies that did on how to boost their business. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Illinois will take 19.8-million-dollars from the settlement.