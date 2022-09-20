Waukegan Man Identified as Grayslake Murder Victim

(Grayslake, IL) A man shot and killed over the weekend in Grayslake has been identified. The incident took place late Saturday morning near the College of Lake County. Police say Isidro Juarez of Waukegan was a passenger in a vehicle, when someone in another vehicle opened fire, striking him. The driver attempted to get the 23-year-old some help at a nearby Emergency Room, but Juarez died from what Coroner’s officials say was a single gunshot wound. There has been no suspect description or motives released…and no arrests have been announced. The shooting remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-20-22)