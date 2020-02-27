Waukegan Man Fired and Suspended From School Jobs After Arrest
Man Caught in Prostitution Sting, Schools Take Action
Vander Tuuk 2-27-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man caught up in a mass prostitution arrest, has gotten discipline from the two Lake County School districts in which he worked. Timothy Christian was arrested with 13 others in January, as part of a national operation against sex trafficking. Now the 37-year-old has been let go by the Antioch-Lake Villa High School District 117, and suspended by Grayslake District 46. As for his criminal charges, Christian faces one count of solicitation of a sexual act. He’s due back in court on March 19th.
Illinois Schools Respond to Coronavirus
Vander Tuuk 2-27-20
(Chicago, IL) While the coronavirus isn’t a huge deal in the United States yet, nor has it affected Illinois on a massive scale…schools say they are making preparations. A couple of local school districts, including those in Barrington and Lincolnshire, say they have been approached by concerned parents. The schools say they are going to do everything in their power to ensure that if the virus makes its way into the schools, the spread will be minimized. Many already have procedures in place when it comes to employees, students or families that have traveled to areas hardest hit by the disease.
House OKs Partial Red-Light Camera Ban, Part of Fed Probe
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 2-27-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois House has approved a ban on some suburban red-light enforcement cameras, which has become part of a federal bribery investigation. State Rep. David McSweeney’s plan to ban red-light cameras in non-home rule cities where the Legislature has more power was OK’d 84-4. Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty in January to taking bribes to be a “protector” of red-light programs in the Legislature. Critics say red-light cameras are simply a money-grab. Advocates say they increase safety and free police for other duties.
Biden Looks Beyond Super Tuesday with Illinois Endorsements
Associated Press 2-27-20
CHICAGO (AP) Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn and more than 80 other top Illinois Democrats are endorsing Joe Biden for president. Biden’s campaign announced the endorsements on Wednesday. Biden is hoping to notch his first Democratic primary victory in South Carolina on Saturday and take that momentum into next week’s Super Tuesday contests and beyond. Illinois’ primary is on March 17, two weeks after Super Tuesday. Besides Quinn, the endorsement includes Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering.