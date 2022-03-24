Waukegan Man Facing Multitude of Charges After Being Found With Gun and Drugs

(Waukegan, IL) A man is in the Lake County Jail, after an alleged attempt to flee from Waukegan Police. Jerome Murray is accused of fleeing from an attempted traffic stop late Monday. He was later found and arrested on Waukegan’s south side. The 37-year-old was said to be in possession of a handgun, and nearly 2-thousand dollars in cash when he was taken into custody…drugs were also reportedly found in his vehicle. Murray is facing a 13 count indictment that included possession of a weapon by a felon, armed habitual criminal, various other drug and weapons charges, as well as traffic citations. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars with a court date set for next Wednesday.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-24-22)