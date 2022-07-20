Waukegan Man Due in Court Monday, After Guns and Drugs Found in Vehicle

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is in the Lake County Jail after a routine traffic stop that ended up being anything but routine. Police say they pulled over a vehicle on Sunday occupied by Jalen Duty. Upon approach, an officer smelled cannabis, and saw evidence of the drug in plain view. Duty was removed from the vehicle, and a search turned up two guns and ammunition, as well as more cannabis and drug paraphernalia. The 23-year-old faces a 7 count indictment including several counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars…Duty is due in court on Monday.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-20-22)