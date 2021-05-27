Waukegan Man Dies in Antioch Fall, Another Former Madigan Confidant Indicted
Waukegan Man Dies After Fall at Antioch Business
Vander Tuuk 5-27-21
(Antioch, IL) An investigation is underway, after a fall at an Antioch business left one person dead. Lake County Coroner’s officials performed an autopsy Wednesday on Jose Perez-Rodriguez. The 66-year-old Waukegan man suffered a fall off a warehouse lift on Tuesday evening at Handi-Foil. The Coroner’s Office says the 20 foot fall left Perez-Rodriguez with several blunt force injuries that led to his death. Antioch Police and other agencies are looking into the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.
Former Madigan Chief of Staff Indicted in ComEd Scheme
Vander Tuuk 5-27-21
(Chicago, IL) The former Chief of Staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is facing federal charges. A federal grand jury issued counts of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice charges against Timothy Mapes. Mapes is the latest person indicted in a bribery scheme involving power company ComEd. Federal officials say Mapes was originally granted immunity in the probe and testified back in March. But the 66-year-old allegedly made false statements during that testimony that led to the charges. Madigan remains under investigation by the feds, and has been implicated, but not charged
Illinois Tops 11-million Vaccine Doses
Vander Tuuk 5-27-21
(Chicago, IL) With the demand for Coronavirus vaccinations still slowing, Illinois has now topped 11-million administered doses. Illinois Health officials made the announcement on Wednesday. Some 5.14-million Illinois residents now meet fully vaccinated status, or 40.4% of the entire population. When factoring in just the adult population, 66% have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, with 49% fully vaccinated. Lake County has 271-thousand plus people fully vaccinated, about 38.7% of the population.
Democrats, $200K Consultant Agree on Map; Not Most Others
Associated Press 5-27-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois Democrats are pushing to redraw legislative district maps required each decade despite not having the latest Census data. The only witness at a hearing this week to agree with their approach to the remap was American University social scientist Allan Lichtman, who’s a $200,000 paid consultant. Democrats say that the remap of House and Senate districts governing Illinois General Assembly elections for the next decade has been an open process involving input garnered from four dozen public hearings. Many other groups complain they don’t have enough demographic data to make an informed decision.
Tollways to Be Busy for Memorial Day
Vander Tuuk 5-27-21
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Tollway says it expects a lot of cars system wide over the holiday weekend. Officials say they expect 7-million cars to use the tollway system at some point between Friday and Monday, including I-94 through Lake County. Most temporary construction projects will be picked up between noon Friday and 9 AM Tuesday, though major projects and traffic shifts will remain. Illinois State Police say they will be out and about conducting roadside safety checks, along with other special enforcement.