Waukegan Man Could Get Life for Assault Conviction, 2nd Suspect Awaits Trial

(Waukegan, IL)  A Waukegan man could spend the rest of his life in prison, after being convicted of repeatedly assaulting a minor. Jorge Hernandez-Chirinos was arrested in July of 2022 and was facing multiple counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor. The charges stemmed from the incidents which were said to take place over a span of nearly 4 years. The 45-year-old now faces over 120-years behind bars, and an early April sentencing hearing. Another suspect in the case, 21-year-old Olegario Zelaya-Lopez (also of Waukegan), is being held on a 3-million-dollar bond for similar charges…his next hearing is set for the middle of the month.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-2-23)

