Waukegan Man Charged in Murder Case From September
Vander Tuuk 1-9-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man has been arrested and charged with a murder last fall. Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim says Chad Jones is being held on a 2-million-dollar bond in the September 2019 death of Marlyn Cook. An investigation into the suspect started in Waukegan, but it was subsequent arrests in Walworth County, Wisconsin and Dubuque, Iowa that allowed investigators to piece together his alleged role in the 74-year-old woman’s death. Jones now faces one count of first-degree murder in Lake County. The 41-year-old is due back in court on January 29th.
Moratorium on Legal Weed Looked at in Unincorporated Areas
Vander Tuuk 1-9-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Board is expected to vote next month, on a proposal that would delay recreational marijuana talk for one year. A resolution being drafted by the Public Works, Planning and Transportation Committee would put a one year moratorium in place, while Board members gather as much information as they can on the new recreational marijuana law. That means there would be no dispensaries allowed in unincorporated Lake County for at least that amount of time. The committee is expected to vote on the resolution early next month, if it passes the full County Board would vote on February 11th.
Chicago Airports Add Boxes for Travelers to Dump Marijuana
Associated Press 1-9-20
CHICAGO (AP) O’Hare and Midway airports have installed boxes where travelers can dispose of recreational marijuana before they board their flights. The “cannabis amnesty boxes,” were installed the airports last week, just as legal marijuana sales began in Illinois. Chicago Police Department spokeswoman Maggie Huynh says that while it’s not illegal to have cannabis at the airport, possessing marijuana is still illegal under federal law. She says the boxes give people an opportunity to ensure they won’t run into an issue when they land at their destination.
New Illinois College Aid Program Enrolls First Students
Associated Press 1-9-20
CHICAGO (AP) Some transgender students or those living in the U.S. without legal permission have become the first to apply for college financial aid in Illinois under a new state law. The law providing a way for those students to apply for state help took effect Jan. 1, but Monday was the first day the new Alternative Application for Illinois Financial Aid was operational. Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz says “several dozen” people have already applied. Previously, some students couldn’t apply for state financial aid due to a technicality that prevented them from using the federal Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
Illinois House GOP Says Property Tax Cut Ideas Were Ignored
Associated Press 1-9-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois House Republicans argued on Wednesday that they were left out of a monthslong review of the state’s burdensome property tax system and their ideas were dismissed. But the Democratic author of the report replied that the preliminary draft is still undergoing editing and he’s waiting for the House GOP to respond with suggested changes. The report recommends ways to reduce Illinois’ property taxes, the next-to-highest in the country. It says Illinois’ 7,000 local government taxing bodies should be reduced, including consolidating schools, property-value assessments should be standardized to ensure fairness, and rules for appeals and tax-breaks for redeveloped land should be tightened.