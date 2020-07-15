Waukegan Man Charged in Incidents Involving Daughters, Latest on Covid-19 Numbers
Waukegan Man Accused of Abusing Daughters, One Other Girl
Vander Tuuk 7-15-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is accused of molesting his two daughters and another girl. Authorities say Apolinar Zarate-Garrido was taken into custody earlier this month for accusations that stretch from 2007 to 2012. Two of the victims are said to be Zarate-Garrido’s daughters, and that they were minors at the time of the alleged incidents. The third victim was said to be under the age of 13 at the time of the accusations, though it’s unclear how the suspect knew her. The 46-year-old is facing several charges including predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Bond has been set at 750-thousand-dollars, and a court date has been set for early next month.
Coronavirus Tuesday Numbers
Vander Tuuk 7-15-20
(Chicago, IL) Confirmed cases of Coronavirus dropped across Illinois, as testing numbers fell for the 2nd straight day. The state announced 707 new cases of the disease, with 25 new fatalities including one in Lake County. Despite the recent drop in the death rate across the state, Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s continue to show the highest numbers of the week, due to clerical “catch up” from the weekend. The statewide, Lake County and daily positive infection rates all fell, while the rolling 7-day rate remained unchanged. Hospitalizations did bump up for a 2nd straight day, while ICU use fell by just one bed. Hospital numbers remain lower than at this point last week, while ICU stats are similar to where they were those same 7-days ago.
Lake Zurich High School Coronavirus Cluster
Vander Tuuk 7-15-20
(Lake Zurich, IL) Officials say 36 students who attended sports camps at the Lake Zurich High School have tested positive for Coronavirus, but the camps don’t appear to have caused the initial infections. Lake County Health Officials say the exposure may have had to do with multiple social gatherings that took place before the camps started. All sports camps at the high school have been suspended until further notice. A mobile testing center was set up on Sunday in the area, and it will be available again this Sunday. The Health Department didn’t comment on the condition of those that tested positive, nor did they say if any were hospitalized.
Waukegan Covid-19 Testing Site Could be Moving Again
Vander Tuuk 7-15-20
(Waukegan, IL) A state run Covid-19 testing site could be making another move, this time out of Waukegan. Lake County Board members, and state officials are discussing the possibility of moving the testing center, which is currently in downtown Waukegan, to a more centralized location in the County. Officials say the new location could make it easier and more convenient for people to get tested. Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham is not a fan of the idea, and wants the downtown location to stay put. He suggested putting up a second site, or pop up locations. No official decision has been made.
Officials: 450 Fake IPhone Cases Found During O’Hare Inspection
Associated Press 7-15-20
CHICAGO (AP) Federal officials have seized 450 fake iPhone cases during an inspection at a facility at O’Hare Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the counterfeit cases were in a package that originated from Hong Kong and was headed to an Amazon facility in the south Chicago suburbs. The cases are described as being of poor quality and design. Authorities say that number of actual iPhone cases at the manufacturer’s suggested retail price would be valued at over 17-thousand-dollars.
Illinois Collects $52M in Taxes From Legal Pot Sales
Associated Press 7-15-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The state of Illinois has collected $52 million in taxes from legal adult-use marijuana sales. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Tuesday that $34.7 million is coming from excise taxes. Sales taxes that will be shared with local governments account for about $18 million. Nearly $26 million in excise and sales taxes will be directed to the state’s general fund. More than $239 million in recreational marijuana has been sold in Illinois since Jan. 1 when it was legalized.