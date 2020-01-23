Waukegan Man Charged in Fatal May 2019 Crash in Beach Park
Man Charged in Crash That Led to Death of Passenger
Vander Tuuk 1-23-20
(Waukegan, IL) Charges have been announced against a Waukegan man in a fatal crash that took place last year. Juan Aguiar is facing several varying counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in connection with the May 2019 incident, in which he’s accused of driving his vehicle into the Benton Township Assessor’s Office. A 23-year-old man was killed in the crash, while Aguiar and a front seat passenger survived. The 37-year-old is being held on a 750-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court this afternoon.
Fatal Lake Barrington Crash
Vander Tuuk 1-23-20
(Lake Barrington, IL) An Algonquin woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Lake Barrington. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place just before midnight Monday on Kelsey Road near Flint Creek Drive. The driver of a Nissan was said to leave the road for an unknown reason and entered a ditch, hit a tree, and came back into the roadway…where it was struck by a Toyota. The unidentified 30-year-old driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was hospitalized with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.
Yang Re-Trial Request Update
Vander Tuuk 1-23-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lawyers for a woman seeking a re-trial in a decade old Deerfield murder say they are looking into the alibi of a former Chicago Bear. Marni Yang was convicted of killing Rhoni Reuter and her unborn child back in 2007. The victim in the case was the girlfriend of former football player Shaun Gayle. Defense attorneys say they have hired an investigator to look into Gayle’s whereabouts during the murder, claiming his timeline doesn’t properly add up. The lawyers said they have evidence that will prove their client didn’t kill Reuter, despite wiretaps of her detailing the killing. No official decision on a re-trial has been made.
Round Lake Day Care Provider Faces Manslaughter in Child Death
Vander Tuuk 1-22-20
(Round Lake, IL) A Round Lake woman has pleaded not guilty to a slew of accusations brought about by a child’s death, while in her care. Jane Korzun is charged with involuntary manslaughter, unlawful restraint, child endangerment and more in connection with the death of a 3-month-old last August. Korzun ran an in-home day care at the time of the incident, which was ruled by the Coroner’s Office to be a homicide. The official cause of death was listed as “asphyxiation caused by an unsafe sleeping environment.” The 52-year-old is due back in court in early March…trial has been set for late June.
Illinois Assesses Damage From Mistaken Voter Registrations
Associated Press 1-23-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois election officials say at least three of 16 voters who cast ballots after being mistakenly registered to vote are U.S. citizens after all. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office blames an error in Illinois’ automatic voter registration system for over 500 people who self-identified as noncitizens being wrongly registered to vote. The State Board of Elections has said 16 of those individuals voted in elections in 2018 and 2019. Spokesman Matt Dietrich said Wednesday that three are now confirmed as U.S. citizens and another two could be as well. Republicans have called for the program to be suspended.