Waukegan Man Captured After Month on the Run From McHenry County Shooting

(McHenry, IL) A Waukegan man on the run since a late April shooting in McHenry County, has been captured. Juan Colon had been wanted on attempted murder charges and more, since he reportedly opened fire on someone April 24th in the McHenry area. Colon was identified quickly, but was able to evade capture until last Friday, when police were finally able to take him into custody. The 26-year-old is now being held in the McHenry County Jail without bond, and is due in court this morning. Another man, Joseph Crisara III of Island Lake, was arrested a few days after the incident and was charged as the getaway driver for Colon. He’s due in court tomorrow.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-31-22)