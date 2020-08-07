Waukegan Man Arrested in Fox Lake, By McHenry County Authorities
Chicago Man Arrested in Lake Forest Chase
(Lake Forest, IL) Police in Lake Forest have charged a Chicago man in an incident that took place early this week. Officials say Jamar Moore was arrested, after allegedly stealing a pick-up with landscaping equipment on Monday. After taking the vehicle, the 33-year-old reportedly was located in Highland Park, and attempted to flee on foot…only to be quickly apprehended. Moore now faces charges including aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, theft, and traffic offenses. Bond was set at 50-thousand-dollars.
Waukegan Man Arrested in Fox Lake Stolen Vehicle Incident
(Fox Lake, IL) A Waukegan man has been arrested by McHenry County authorities. McHenry County Sheriff’s Officials say they attempted to pull over Nathaniel Kozlowski Tuesday night, when the vehicle he was driving came up stolen. Kozlowski led police on a short chase that ended in a crash near Fox Lake. The 30-year-old was briefly hospitalized, then charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, aggravated fleeing and eluding and more. Further charges could be forthcoming as the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Coronavirus Illinois Numbers
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases went up in Illinois on Thursday, but most everything else fell. The state announced 1,957 new cases of the illness, which was up around 200 from Wednesday’s numbers, but the 21 announced fatalities was down. Statewide hospitalizations and ICU use fell back after four straight days of being higher, but three regions of the state (the West and Southwest Suburban Region, and Edwardsville) are at or above 60% of ICU capacity. The rolling 7-day positive infection rate continues to bounce between 3.9 and 4%…but the state’s overall infection rate fell to 6.41%.
Lake County Coronavirus Numbers
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County has seen a 2nd straight day of falling Coronavirus cases. The numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health showed 61 new instances of the disease on Thursday, a drop of over 30 from Wednesday. Another fatality was announced as well, bringing the county death toll to 444. ICU stats from the northeast and northwest suburban region (which each include parts of Lake County) sit at 52 and 55% respectively. Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, continue to be within the Restore Illinois Metrics for Phase 4
Pot July Sets Record
(Chicago, IL) Pot sales continued to set records in July. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says July marijuana sales topped 61-million-dollars, a 28% increase over June numbers. Including taxes, Illinois officials say the first 7 months of legalized weed saw Illinoisans make over 380-million-dollars in sales. The marijuana industry has been one of the brightest spots in Illinois during the Coronavirus pandemic.