Waukegan Man Arrested in Beach Park Double Homicide, Controversial Crime Bill Passes in Illinois
Triplett mugshot provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office
Arrest Made in Beach Park Double Homicide
Vander Tuuk 1-14-21
(Beach Park, IL) An arrest has been announced in double homicide that took place last year. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Timothy Triplett Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday, one day after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The 34-year-old Waukegan man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Carlos Rodas Perez and Mercedes Rodas. The husband and wife were found shot to death in the garage of their Beach Park home back on December 8th. Sheriff’s officials didn’t specify a motive, but did say Triplett had no known connections to the victims. Bond was set at 5-million-dollars.
Illinois Replaces Longest-Serving Legislative Leader in US
Associated Press 1-14-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois House has a new Speaker for the first time in over 30 years. State Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch will take over the gavel from Michael Madigan, who has led the chamber 36 of the last 38 years but is facing a federal bribery investigation. Madigan issued a statement conceding that “it is time for new leadership in the House” after a Wednesday morning Democratic caucus cast a majority of its votes for Welch. The new Speaker thanked Madigan for his time at the top. Republicans say they are happy to see new leadership, and derided Madigan for creating what GOP House Leader Jim Durkin called a failing model of “absolute power and control.”
Controversial Police Reform Bill on Governor’s Desk
Vander Tuuk 1-14-21
(Springfield, IL) A controversial bill that would reform policing, and other aspects of law enforcement in Illinois is on the desk of Governor JB Pritzker. The bill, a brainchild of State Attorney General Kwame Raoul, would end bail or cash bonds starting in 2023, establish a one size fits all use of force standard by 2022, and would give the state more of a role in deciding who gets certified as an officer, and who could potentially get fired. Some of the most widely criticized parts of the bill were removed before its passage in the Illinois House and Senate. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Reinhart said he is behind the final version of the bill. Illinois Republicans, like State Representative Tom Weber of Lake Villa say the bill and the process by which is was passed were outrageous.
Covid Numbers Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 1-14-21
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 259 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Wednesday, with 6 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations dropped for the 6th straight day…and have fallen by over 120 beds since their peak in mid-November. ICU use bumped up to 76% capacity…but the Region’s positivity fell to 9.8%. Statewide, there were just over 58-hundred new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases announced, with 97 related fatalities.
Fatal Crash Wauconda Township
Vander Tuuk 1-14-21
(Grayslake, IL) One person died, several others were injured after a crash in Wauconda Township near Grayslake. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the crash took place Wednesday morning on Route 60 near Wilson Road, involving three vehicles, one of which was a dump truck. A Chevy was said to roll a stop sign, hitting the dump truck, which in turn hit a van. The van’s driver, a 59-year-old McHenry man, was killed. The driver of the Chevy, a passenger in the Ram (A 31-year-old Kenosha man), and the driver of the dump truck were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.