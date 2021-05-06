Waukegan Man Arrested for Guns and Drugs, Wildwood Man Gets Hit With Sex Crime Charges
Man Arrested on Gun and Weapons Charges
Vander Tuuk 5-6-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man has been arrested on drug and weapons charges. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say warrants were issued for Sincere Geertz in late April, after an investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group. On Monday, authorities caught up to the 20-year-old and took him into custody. Geertz was said to be in possession of two handguns, as well as Ecstasy pills. He now faces various felony charges including possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful delivery of drugs. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars.
Suspect Identified, Charges Filed in Wildwood Search Warrant
(Wildwood, IL) The subject of a search warrant in the Wildwood area has been identified, and charges have been announced. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Jose Torrez has actually been in custody since late March, after a young girl told family members that he had been sexually abusing her. The incidents reportedly took place in his Wildwood residence, as well as a residence in Waukegan and motels in Grayslake and Libertyville. The FBI assisted with a search warrant on Tuesday, because Torres is believed to have taken the girl on a trip to Mexico at one point. The 50-year-old faces numerous counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child…and more charges are expected. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars.
Illinois Community College Overall, CLC See Drop in Enrollment
(Grayslake, IL) School enrollment drops have not just been at K-12 schools in Illinois….the state’s community colleges are also being affected. Numbers show that Illinois community colleges have seen a 13% drop in students in the Spring semester, compared to spring of 2020. The College of Lake County’s drop was a little more dramatic, losing just under 3-thousand students, or an enrollment drop of 20%…while McHenry County College bucked the trend and was up 2.5%. Coronavirus restrictions such as capacity limits and online learning are being partially blamed, as is economic issues brought on by the pandemic
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County Crosses 30% Full Vaccinations
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced about 24-hundred new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday with 30 deaths. Of those, 80 came from Lake County with one fatality. Lake County also announced that it has crossed the 30% threshold for those considered fully vaccinated. As for metrics, the Lake and McHenry County area, known as Region 9, saw Covid-linked hospital admissions and ICU numbers bump up slightly. Test positivity remained the same at 3.6%.