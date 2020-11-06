Waukegan Man Arrested for Beach Park Break-In, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths Increase in Lake County
Mugshot via Lake County Sheriff's Office
Man Arrested After Breaking Into Beach Park Home
Vander Tuuk 11-6-20
(Beach Park, IL) A Waukegan man was arrested after he allegedly broke into Beach Park home. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called on Wednesday morning on reports of an intruder. When they arrived, they located and arrested Jose Herrera Jr., who had reportedly broken down the door to the residence. The female homeowner told authorities that she didn’t know the 23-year-old suspect, nor did any of her 5 young children. Hererra Jr. was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident, then charged with felony criminal damage and trespass to property, as well as misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and more. Bond was set at 50-thousand dollars, and a hearing was set for Monday.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 11-6-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials say there were just under 10-thousand new positive Coronavirus tests reported in the state on Thursday with just under 100 related deaths. Of those, Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show 453 positives in Lake County and 5 fatalities. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations were up, while ICU use slightly declined. In the Lake and McHenry County region, Covid-linked hospital admissions increased to 28, while ICU capacity sits at 59%. The Region 9 positivity rate currently stands at 11.2%, while Lake County sits at 9.7%.
Pritzker Says Madigan Should Step Down as Party Chairman
Associated Press 11-6-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois’ Democratic governor says Illinois Democratic House Speaker, Michael Madigan, should step down as chairman of the state’s Democratic Party. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday agreed with the state’s senior U.S. senator, Dick Durbin, that the longtime political powerbroker’s implication in a federal bribery investigation hurt Democrats in Tuesday’s elections. The Justice Department has implicated Madigan, the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history, in a decade-long bribery scheme in which utility giant ComEd has admitted participating. Pritzker said his top priority, implementing a graduated income tax structure to tax wealthy at higher rates, fell victim to voter distrust.