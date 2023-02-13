Waukegan Man Arrested After Weekend High Speed Chase in Kenosha County

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Kenosha, WI) A Waukegan man was arrested north of the border following a police chase late Saturday night. Police say the 21 year old reportedly fled from a traffic stop near Green Bay Road and Highway 50 around 11:40 PM Saturday at a high rate of speed. A chase ensued that ended with the suspect reportedly crashing his vehicle into another vehicle. Scanner reports indicated no injuries in the crash. When authorities searched the vehicle they said they found a 9 MM glock handgun inside. The currently unidentified suspect is expected to face charges of OWI, having a concealed weapon, being armed while intoxicated, as well as fleeing and eluding.

Peter Serzant, WXLC News (2-13-23)