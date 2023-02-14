Waukegan Man Arrested After High Speed Chase in Kenosha County

(Via the Kenosha County Jail)

(Kenosha, WI) A Lake County man who led police on a chase north of the border, has been identified and charged. The incident took place just before midnight Saturday when an officer attempted to pull over a driver for swerving in and out of traffic. After initially stopping near highway 50 and Green Bay Road the driver, identified as Alejandro Carillo of Waukegan, allegedly fled and led the officer on a chase that reached speeds around 100 miles per hour. Carillo eventually crashed into a truck near Green Bay Road and 45th Street. The 21-year-old faces multiple felony charges including eluding an officer…and misdemeanor charges connected to a handgun that was allegedly found in his vehicle.

Peter Serzant, WXLC News (2-14-23)