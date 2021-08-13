Waukegan Man Arrested After Alleged Luring Attempt, Fight With Police

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man was arrested, after a series of events that ended with a short struggle. Police say they were flagged down on August 7th by two juveniles, who said a man attempted to lure them into his vehicle. The suspect vehicle then drove by the scene, and was stopped by officers. The man in the car, identified as Edert Callejas, was said to be driving with a revoked license, and refused to exit the vehicle. Police gained access to the car, which led to a short struggle with the 34-year-old, who was eventually taken into custody. Callejas has been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of DUI, no insurance, and driving with a revoked license. He’s free on bond and due in court next week.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-13-21)