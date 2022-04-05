Waukegan Harbor Clean-Up Nearing the End?

(Waukegan, IL) The Waukegan Harbor could soon set an environmental milestone. After nearly 30-years of cleanup, environmental officials say the harbor could soon be taken off the EPA’s Great Lakes Areas of Concern list. Officials say once the area is off of that list, new projects will be easier…including the possibility of a new waterfront area that combines both retail and residential development. Harbor cleanup has been ongoing since 1992…with the feds helping the project to the tune of some 150-million-dollars.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-5-22)