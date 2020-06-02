Waukegan Cleans Up After Violent Protests, Quiet Night in Lake County
Waukegan Riot Aftermath
Vander Tuuk 6-2-20
(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan caught the brunt of violent protesting on Sunday night. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials said several businesses were looted, and the destruction stretched into Beach Park. Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham took to Facebook on Monday, saying what started as a peaceful protest was turned ugly by agitators that were not a part of the original protest. Cunningham went to what he called “Ground zero” (Lewis and Glen Flora) on Monday, along with several volunteers attempting to clean up the damage. The Mayor also imposed an overnight curfew.
Lake County State’s Attorney Statement on Riots
Vander Tuuk 6-2-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County State’s Attorney has issued a statement regarding violent protests and looting. Michael Nerheim says several arrests were made Sunday night during the situation in Waukegan, and many of those taken into custody have been slapped with felony charges. Nerheim says while he condemns the actions that led to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, acts of violence in his name will not be tolerated. The State’s Attorney says he will continue to support the constitutional right to peacefully protest…but those who commit criminal acts during those protests, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Mundelein Murder Update
Vander Tuuk 6-2-20
(Mundelein, IL) Police in Mundelein say they are making progress in a homicide investigation. Officials say they have followed up on dozens of leads in the shooting death of 18-year-old Gavile Jackson last Thursday (May 28th) near 45 and Lake Street. Mundelein authorities say the leads have gotten them closer to solving the case, but they are still asking witnesses to come forward. The shooter in the crime was able to escape on foot…while a person who drove that suspect to the scene was also able to escape.
Coronavirus Low Numbers, Percentages Continue to Drop
Vander Tuuk 6-2-20
(Chicago, IL) The lowest number of new Coronavirus cases since early April was announced on Monday. Illinois health officials announced 974 new cases of Covid-19 and 23 deaths, including one in Lake County. That brings state fatalities to 5,412, and the county total to 292. The state’s overall positive infection rate has fallen again, and now stands at 13.2%…the rolling 7-day rate fell as well…down to 6%. Hospitalizations also continued their downward trend.
Illinois to Offer Free Meals to Youth During Summer Break
Associated Press 6-2-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois will offer free meals to school-aged children at hundreds of sites this summer, using options such as home delivery and drive-through distribution to ensure families that need help can get it during the pandemic. The Illinois State Board of Education said more organizations are needed to participate in the summer food program, as the number of families relying on the assistance for meals when school isn’t in session has increased Schools, faith-based groups, local governments and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to participate, and meals are available to those age 18 and younger.