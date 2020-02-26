Waukegan Barricade Situation Leads to Lockdowns, Road Closures
Barricaded Subject Leads to School Lockdowns, Long Standoff
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man was taken into custody after a long standoff. The incident started on Tuesday morning on Philippa Avenue when officials attempted to serve a mental health writ for a 38-year-old man. A barricade situation ensued when the man attempted to douse officers with lit lighter fluid, and retreated into an apartment. The man remained barricaded for several hours, leading to road closures and lockdowns at nearby schools. Close to 7 hours after it began, the incident ended when authorities were able to gain access to the apartment, and take the man into custody. The unidentified male was taken to a mental health facility.
Round Lake Area Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife
(Waukegan, IL) A Round Lake area man is on his way to prison, after admitting to killing his wife. James Ruman pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the December 2018 strangulation death of Despina Ruman. The incident reportedly took place during an argument over alleged infidelity. Ruman was hit with a prison sentence of 24-years, followed by three years of parole. The 52-year-old was given credit for one year and two months of time already served.
Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Waukegan
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man wanted on several outstanding warrants has been arrested. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Keith King was taken into custody on February 18th near his Waukegan residence. The 32-year-old was wanted on warrants for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, domestic battery and violating a protection order. King is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 500-thousand-dollar bond. He’s due in court on March 11th.
Blagojevich Law License
(Chicago, IL) Now that former Governor Rod Blagojevich is out of prison, his next move is up for debate. Blagojevich skipped a hearing on Tuesday where the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission discussed the possibility of permanently revoking his law license, which was suspended back in 2011. His lawyer said that nothing Blagojevich was convicted of, was technically illegal…those claims were roundly ripped by some members of the panel. In the end though, no decision on the former Governor’s law license was reached by the end of the hearing.
Great Lakes Could House Coronavirus Quarantine
(North Chicago, IL) The Great Lakes Naval Station could be one of America’s centers in the fight on coronavirus. The North Chicago area base has been chosen to house up to 20 quarantined travelers exposed to the virus, should other established primary and secondary quarantine centers become full. The Naval Station was chosen because of its proximity to area airports. Officials say Health and Human Services personnel will be in charge of the patients, and that military members would not be in contact with them.