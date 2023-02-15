Waukegan Bank Robbed in Late December, Robbed Again

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police and the FBI are looking into a bank robbery. The incident took place late Monday afternoon at the Old National Bank in the 12-hundred block of Golf Road. That same bank was robbed in late December. In both cases a lone male entered the facility and robbed a teller at gunpoint. Surveillance photos in each case show a similar looking suspect, though FBI officials have not yet confirmed that the same individual committed both crimes. No injuries were reported in the latest heist, and the amount of money taken was not disclosed.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-15-23)