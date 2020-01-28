Waukegan Assault Suspect Loses Bid to Toss Police Interview
(Waukegan, IL) The defense for a Waukegan man suffered a loss in court, just weeks before he goes to trial. Varghese Philip is facing charges of attempted murder and more for a June 2018 attack on a woman, who prosecutors say rejected the suspect’s romantic advancements. Defense attorney wanted the 53-year-old’s police interview to be disallowed at trial, saying a language barrier didn’t allow their client to properly understand his Miranda rights. In rejecting the motion, the judge in the case said it was clear that police and Philip understood each other. Trial is set for February 18th.
High School Fight Update From Waukegan Police
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan have provided a small update about a brawl that took place after a weekend high school basketball game. The incident took place on Saturday after a game between Waukegan and Zion-Benton High Schools. Police say the fight started in the gym after the game ended, then spilled into the parking lot. No players were involved. The motive behind the fight did not appear to be the rivalry between the schools. One school security guard suffered minor injuries during the melee, but no other injuries were reported.
Illinois to Continue Voter Registration Program After Error
CHICAGO (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker says there are no plans to suspend Illinois’ automatic voter registration program as election officials work to contain the fallout from hundreds of mistaken registrations. Republicans and government watchdog groups say the mistake threatens the integrity of the voter rolls. A legislative hearing is planned for Thursday. A “programming error” by Secretary of State Jesse White’s office led to 545 people who said they weren’t U.S. citizens being registered to vote as they applied for drivers’ licenses, a small number participated in an election. Officials say 370 registrations have already been canceled.
Ex-Illinois Lawmaker Charged With Red-Light Camera Bribery
CHICAGO (AP) The U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago has filed bribery and tax charges against a former Illinois state senator and longtime chairman of the powerful transportation committee. A two-page filing in U.S. District Court says the allegations relate to former State Sen. Martin Sandoval’s support for the installation of red-light cameras. It says the Chicago Democrat “corruptly solicited, demanded, agreed to accept and accepted” payments for “continued support for the operation of red-light cameras in the State of Illinois.” Agents raided Sandoval’s office in Springfield, his office in Chicago and his home back in September amid still-active federal investigations of public corruption that have ensnared multiple Democrats.
DCFS Youth Eligible for Annual Scholarship Program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is accepting applications for its annual scholarship program. There are 53 academic scholarships available for young people who are currently or were formerly under DCFS care. Recipients receive up to five consecutive years of tuition and academic fee waivers to use at Illinois community colleges and universities that participate. Each receives a monthly grant of $537 to offset expenses and a medical card.