Waukegan and Other Lake County Towns Reject Covid Vaccine Proof Plans

(Waukegan, IL) While Highland Park will start requiring proof of vaccination to get into many businesses starting Friday, several Lake County towns have rejected the idea. Both Waukegan and North Chicago say they talked with aldermen, and there was essentially no support for such a plan. Barrington has also rejected the idea, along with Buffalo Grove, who says they will not institute a proof of vaccination mandate on the Lake County side, and will only enforce the mandate on the Cook County side based on complaints. Most against the plan said they do not wish to put further strains on already suffering businesses.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-5-22)