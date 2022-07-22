Waukegan Alderman Faces Major Indictment Over Gaming, Liquor Licenses

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan Alderman is facing a 31-count indictment after an Illinois State Police investigation into how his business was able to obtain a gaming license. 4th Ward Alderman Roudell Kirkwood now faces 26-counts of felony forgery, two counts of felony wire fraud, two counts of felony official misconduct, and one felony count of theft by deception. State Police and prosecutors allege that Kirkwood falsified documents that he submitted to the Illinois Gaming Board, the City of Waukegan and the Illinois Liquor Control Commission starting back in 2019. Other accusations include Kirkwood failing to properly disclose that he was a public official and making up to 500-thousand-dollars in fraudulent gaming revenue. The Alderman is due in court on Tuesday.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-22-22)