Waukegan Alderman Appears in Court on Forgery, Wire Fraud Charges

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan Alderman facing a 31-count indictment, has made his first appearance in court. Roudell Kirkwood faces 26-counts of felony forgery, two counts of felony wire fraud, two counts of felony official misconduct, and one felony count of theft by deception. State Police and prosecutors allege that Kirkwood falsified documents that he submitted to several boards and commissions in his attempt to get gaming and liquor licenses for his business starting back in 2019. After appearing in court Wednesday, the 68-year-old 4th Ward Alderman was released on his own recognizance. He’s due for his arraignment next Tuesday.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-28-22)