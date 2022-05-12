Wauconda Motorcycle Crash Leaves One Seriously Injured

(Wauconda, IL) One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash near Wauconda. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place Tuesday night, when an unidentified Wisconsin man failed to negotiate a curve on Darrell Road near Neville Road. The motorcycle then left the road, hit a ditch, crashed into a tree and ejected the driver. The victim was rushed to Advocate Condell in Libertyville with critical injuries. No update was provided on the man’s condition on Wednesday. The crash remains under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-12-22)