Wauconda Home Fire Leaves Structure Uninhabitable

(Wauconda, IL) A fire left a home in Wauconda with significant damage. The blaze broke out on Wednesday afternoon in the 26-thousand block of North Genesee Street. Fire officials say they were able to extinguish the blaze quickly. And keep the main damage to just two rooms…but the combination of fire, smoke and water damage left the home uninhabitable. There were no injuries reported, and a damage estimate was put in the 100-thousand-dollar range. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-11-22)