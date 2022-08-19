Wauconda High School Student Arrested and Charged After Bringing Gun on Campus

(Wauconda, IL) A student was arrested after a gun was found at the Wauconda High School. Police say shortly before dismissal on Thursday, school officials were informed about a possible weapon on campus. The school’s resource officer was notified and took the student into custody, and located a loaded handgun. An investigation determined that despite the gun, there was no alleged intention of harm against students or staff. The juvenile suspect remains in police custody and has since been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-19-22)