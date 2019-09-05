Wasteful????

Useless packaging always baffles me. I’m sure you have encountered it too. I mean, you order something online and then it shows up to your door and you can’t believe what you ordered is in that huge box!
The most recent example of this comes from my friend, Jeff. He needed a new part for his bike. It was just a tiny nut that cost him 5 bucks. That isn’t the crime here (but should be).
See it? Cute little thing…
What kind of box did it come in????
Isn’t this a bit much? Maybe so…
At least Jeff can ride his bike again. I guess.