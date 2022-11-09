Warren Beatty sued for allegedly coercing a minor into sex in 1973

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM

A woman has filed a suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, claiming Oscar winner Warren Beatty groomed her and eventually coerced her into having sex when she was 14 or 15.

Without naming him in the lawsuit — he’s referred to as DEFENDANT DOE — Kristina Charlotte Hirsch said that in 1973, she met the man who “acted in television and several Hollywood films, including portraying Clyde in ‘Bonnie and Clyde,’” a clear reference to the Bugsy star.

“By 1973 DEFENDANT DOE had acquired wealth, stature and power as a result of his career and status as a movie star,” the suit reads, adding he “used his role, status, and power as a well-known Hollywood Star to gain access to, groom, manipulate, exploit, and coerce sexual contact from her over the course of several months in the State of California.”

Hirsch was reportedly 14 when they met, and the accused was 35.

The suit continues, “As a result of DEFENDANT DOE’S sexual abuse and assault, Plaintiff Hirsch has suffered severe emotional, physical and psychological distress, including humiliation, shame, and guilt. Plaintiff brings this action to hold DEFENDANT DOE accountable for the serious harm he has caused her.”

Hirsch claims to have met the star on a set where he “commented repeatedly on her looks, gave her his phone number, and instructed her to call him when she was near the hotel in Los Angeles County, California, where he was living at the time.”

Hirsch’s suit claims she “was thrilled by the attention and invitation from DEFENDANT DOE…”

From there, more frequent meetings led to contact “on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child,” she claims.

