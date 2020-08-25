Warrants Issued in Waukegan Murder, 15-Year-Old Charged in Fellow Waukegan Teen’s Death
Vander Tuuk 8-25-20
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan have issued warrants for two people, wanted in connection with a weekend homicide. A North Chicago woman in her 60’s was killed during a party Saturday night in the 600 block of McAlister Avenue. Officials say the woman was trying to break up a verbal altercation between two men when she was shot. A 3-million-dollar first-degree murder warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Damar McDonald, who police believe was the shooter. A 250-thousand-dollar obstruction of justice warrant has also been issued for 32-year-old Achley Cruz-Oquendo. No further details about the incident have been released. An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Tuesday (today).
Waukegan Teen Arrested in Death of Fellow Teen
Vander Tuuk 8-25-20
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan have announced the arrest of a teen in connection with the death of a fellow teen. The 14 and 15-year-old boys were said to approach a Nissan sedan that was left running just before midnight on Sunday. The 15-year-old was said to get behind the wheel, but lost control of the vehicle, which slammed into a utility pole. The 14-year-old was ejected and died a short time after being transported to the hospital. The other teen was taken to juvenile detention where he is charged with Reckless Homicide, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Criminal Trespass to a Motor Vehicle. An autopsy on the deceased is set for Tuesday (today).
Coronavirus Illinois Monday
Vander Tuuk 8-25-20
(Chicago, IL) After 5 straight days of over 50-thousand Coronavirus tests, Illinois saw a massive drop, which led to less cases but higher positivity. The state processed over 18-thousand less tests on Monday than they did the day before. It led to 1,612 confirmed cases and 8 related fatalities, though none of the deaths were in Lake County. The daily positive infection rate went up a percentage point to 4.5%, but the rolling 7-day rate remained unchanged at 4.2%. Coronavirus linked hospitalizations increased statewide, but ICU use by Covid patients dipped slightly. The three regions of the state recording over 60% of ICU capacity are the southwest suburban region, as well as downstate Springfield and Edwardsville.
Coronavirus Lake County Monday
Vander Tuuk 8-25-20
(Waukegan, IL) While Coronavirus cases and tests were down statewide, Lake County saw a rise in both numbers. Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show the county added 80 new confirmed cases against 1,656 tests for a 4.8% positivity rate. There were no reported Covid-19 linked fatalities for the 3rd straight day. ICU capacity in the Northeast Suburban hospital region fell back 4% to 50%, while the northwest region remained at 48% for the 3rd straight day. Both of those hospital regions contain portions of Lake County.
Former State Rep to Likely Face More Charges
Vander Tuuk 8-25-20
(Chicago, IL) Federal prosecutors say a former State Representative that’s already facing charges, could soon be facing more. The feds say they expect to file the additional charges against Luis Arroyo, who currently faces one count of felony bribery. Officials say Arroyo allegedly paid off a State Senator to support gambling legislation that would have favored a client that he was lobbying. That State Senator is believed to be Lake County’s Terry Link, though he has denied those claims, and has not been charged in this instance. Link was charged earlier this month with filing a false tax return.
Illinois Tourism Had Another Record Year, Before Pandemic
Associated Press 8-25-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) State officials say Illinois set another record for tourism before the coronavirus pandemic essentially shut down normal life around the world. The Illinois Office of Tourism under the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity said the state welcomed 120 million visitors in 2019. That was the ninth consecutive year that Illinois saw tourism growth. Officials noted that COVID-19 has since devastated the tourism industry by requiring people to stay at home for long periods of time. The U.S. Travel Association estimates that tourists spent $43.1 billion in Illinois last year.