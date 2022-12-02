Warrants Issued After Vernon Hills Sex Crime Suspect Escaped Monitored Release

(Waukegan, IL) Warrants have been issued for a Vernon Hills man, who reportedly disappeared after tampering with a court ordered ankle monitor. Ilan Gibori is facing a 25 count indictment stemming from an accusation that he sexually assaulted a student he met while teaching at a Buffalo Grove middle school in 2017. Gibori was arrested in March of 2021 in Texas, after authorities say he tried to flee the country. The 47-year-old was supposed to be in court this week, but his whereabouts remain unknown, and he is considered a fugitive from justice. His legal team is due in court in early January, whether or not he has been captured.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-2-22)