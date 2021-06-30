Warrant, Weapons Arrests Announced in Waukegan and Zion

Warrant Arrest, Unusual Bond
Vander Tuuk 6-30-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is behind bars after being arrested on outstanding warrants. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Stephen Mintern was taken into custody on June 24th in Waukegan. The 26-year-old was wanted on outstanding warrants for failure to appear on previous theft, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance charges. Those warrants were issued just a week before his arrest. Mintern is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a 203-thousand-dollar bond. He’s due back in court on July 26th.
Zion Police Announce Weapons, Involuntary Manslaughter Arrest
Vander Tuuk 6-30-21
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced the arrest of a wanted man. Winter Wright was picked up on June 24th and hit with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Details surrounding the incident that led to the 20-year-old’s arrest have not been released. Wright is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 250-thousand-dollars bond. He is due in court on July 14th.
Governor Signs Plan to Pay NCAA Athletes
Associated Press 6-30-21
CHICAGO (AP) College athletes will be able to make money on product endorsements and hire agents under a plan signed into law by the Illinois Governor. The move comes as roughly two dozen states have approved or are considering similar plans to allow student athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses. The law signed by JB Pritzker takes effect July 1. While the NCAA has indicated that it would support allowing students athletes to profit from their name and image, it has lagged in changing its longtime rules. Backers of the new law say it’s about equity and autonomy for student athletes.