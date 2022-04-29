Warrant Issued for Waukegan Man in McHenry County Shooting

(McHenry, IL) A warrant has been issued for a Lake County man in a McHenry County shooting that took place earlier this week. Authorities say Juan Colon is wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed habitual criminal and possession of a weapon by a felon. The incident that led to the warrant reportedly took place Sunday when the 26-year-old Waukegan man fired at a vehicle, though the area of McHenry County where the situation occurred has not been specified. The bond amount for the warrant is also currently unknown.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-29-22)